Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawndale Location - Lawndale
3918 Marine Ave
Lawndale, CA 90260
(310) 978-8877
For more information about
JOSEPH HARRIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH HARRIS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH HARRIS Jr. Obituary
2-27-1936 - 2-14-2019 Joseph Harris Jr., 82, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Moreno Valley, CA. Joseph aka "Papa" was born on February 27, 1936 in Texarkana, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator with honors for 2 tours. He wed Mamie Ruth Green on February 21, 1955, during his time in the service and they were blessed with 8 children. Barbara, Carolynn, Robert, Joseph, Frank, Gloria, Lynda and John. Papa was a craftsman in his early years and worked with wood, while in his later years he was employed as a painter at Moreno Valley Unified School District where he retired. He was preceded in death by his wife Mamie Ruth Harris, and son Joseph Duane Harris. He is survived by 7 of his children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing and funeral services will be held February 27, 2019 at: Kansas Ave SDA, 4491 Kansas Ave., Riverside CA 92507 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Interment: 12:45 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now