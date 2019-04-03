|
JOSEPH PEYTON RICHARDSON
3/25/1937 - 3/18/2019
Peyton Richardson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, "Virginia Gentleman", and brilliant educator.
Originally from Lynchburg, VA, he relocated to Corona, CA where he pursued his first love teaching Adult Ed for Corona-Norco and 5th grade at Corona Foothill and Norco Washington Elementary Schools.
Peyton is survived by sister, Shirley Richardson Snow of Lynchburg, Virginia, wife Dru, stepson Trevor Byers, grandchildren Hailey and Timothy Byers, all from Corona, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019