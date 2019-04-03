Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Richardson Obituary
JOSEPH PEYTON RICHARDSON
3/25/1937 - 3/18/2019
 Peyton Richardson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, "Virginia Gentleman", and brilliant educator.
Originally from Lynchburg, VA, he relocated to Corona, CA where he pursued his first love teaching Adult Ed for Corona-Norco and 5th grade at Corona Foothill and Norco Washington Elementary Schools.
Peyton is survived by sister, Shirley Richardson Snow of Lynchburg, Virginia, wife Dru, stepson Trevor Byers, grandchildren Hailey and Timothy Byers, all from Corona, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.