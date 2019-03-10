JOSEPH ALBERT YOUNG



Born in Chicago on August 3, 1933 to Elizabeth and Joseph Young and entered eternal rest on February 27, 2019. Joe graduated Kelly High School in 1951 where he met his future wife Shirley Thelen. Joe enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1953 and was a proud veteran. Joe and Shirley married in 1954 and started their family while Joe was in the Marine Corp. Joe then went on to graduate from the University of Arizona where he played football and made many lifelong friends. After college, Joe was recruited by the Denver Broncos in their inaugural year of 1960 and was nicknamed Mighty Joe Young.

Joe lived a fun filled sportsman's life including having a ranch with horses. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing (2 holes in one), boating and was a long-term member of the Wild Game Feed charitable organization where he also developed cherished friendships.

Joe is survived by his loving family - wife Shirley, children Karen Flecky, Julie White, Amy Schallert (Joe), 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister Ellen Pocius, brother William Young and many nieces and nephews. Joe lost his father when he was only 16, then his only son and best friend Joseph Young in 2011, his sister Anastasia and his 104-year-old mom Elizabeth last year.

Services to honor a much beloved man will be held at Evans Brown Mortuary located at 27010 Encanto Dr, Menifee, CA at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019. Reception luncheon to follow at Summerly Golf Course located at 29381 Village Parkway, Lake Elsinore CA. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The Title

It cannot be inherited

Nor can it ever be purchased

You or no one alive can buy it for any price

It is impossible to rent and it cannot be lent

You alone and our own have earned it

With your sweat, blood and lives

You own it forever

The Title

"UNITED STATES MARINES"

SEMPER FI Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019