Josephine Dunderman

7/26/1928 - 6/20/2020 Josephine Araujo Dunderman Josephine Araujo entered this life in El Paso, Tx. on July 26, 1928 as the only child of Jose Araujo and Trinidad Munoz Araujo. Josephine graduated from Bowie High School in El Paso, Tx. and received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education Degrees from Texas Western College (now UTEP). She began her career as an elementary school teacher with the El Paso Independent School District. Josephine married Walter Dunderman on April 14, 1956. Josephine and Walter became the proud parents of four children: Carmela, Richard, Patty, and Daniel. The family moved to California in 1968. Josephine taught at St. Mel Catholic School and then spent several years as a stay-at-home mother. She returned to teaching in 1978 as a bilingual teacher for Perris Elementary School District, where she worked until her retirement in 1999. Josephine was a devout Catholic and often recited the rosary. She was a friend to animals and enjoyed the love of many four-legged companions over the years. She loved listening to music, especially Christmas songs. She was particularly fond of the singer Andy Williams. Josephine entered eternal life on June 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband. She is survived by and will be missed by her loving children, Carmela Dunderman, Richard Dunderman, Patty and her husband John Hofflund, and Daniel Dunderman, all of Riverside CA, and relatives in El Paso, Tx. Viewing and Rosary will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside CA. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Thomas The Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 3774 Jackson St., Riverside, CA, with interment service following at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park, 4414 14th St., Riverside, CA. Arlington Mortuary 800-275-4648 https://www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.