JOSEPHINE G. VARGAS July 19, 1931 - December 15, 2019 Our mother passed away peacefully at home on December 15. She was born in San Bernardino, California and resided in Riverside most of her life. Her husband, our father, Manuel preceded her in death 36 years ago. She is survived by 8 children Richard (Mary), Christy Howard (John), Eddie (Ida), Sarah Goar(Dave), Bobby (Peggy), Manuel Jr. (Maria), Tommy, Joey (Lil), 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and her brother Armando Garcia. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside. Viewing will be from 9am to 10am. The rosary and mass will follow with interment at Olivewood Cemetery. Our mom, grandma, big grandma will always be in our hearts forever! PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019