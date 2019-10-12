Home

Joshua Coulson

Joshua Coulson Obituary
May 7, 1923 - September 12, 2019 Joshua was born in Texas on May 7, 1923 to Frederick and Helen Coulson. He died in Grand Terrace, CA on September 12, 2019 at the age of 96. He was a beloved husband of Barbara Close Coulson and father of Matthew G. Coulson (Lisa); daughter, Kathleen B. Zinchuk (Andy). Grandfather of Hayley C. Groene (Mark); Joshua S. Coulson; Robert A. Coulson and Matthew J. Coulson; also a great grandfather to Joshua R. Groene. Josh grew up in Southern California and served in the Army during WWII with the 301 Ordinanc Regiment, 602 Battalion, HQ Company. After the war, Josh went on to New Mexico Highlands University, earning a degree in Biological Science and Physical Education. He taught school in New Mexico, California and Kaiserslautern, Germany for the American Military Dependent Schools. Josh and Barbara returned to California where he taught at Colton High School until retirement. Josh and his family enjoyed fishing and camping at the beach and state parks, especially the Redwoods. He made a coffee table and numerous clocks from the Redwood burls. He enjoyed swimming, tennis and golf well into retirement He will be interred on October 14, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518 - Staging Area 1
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 12, 2019
