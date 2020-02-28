|
Age 82, of Hemet, CA, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home. She was born on April 23, 1937 to the late Anthony and Teresa Barth in Chicago, Illinois. Joy graduated from Trinity High School, Rosary College (Dominican University) in River Forest, Illinois with a Master's degree in Classic Languages and Catholic University in Washington D.C. with an MBA. Joy was an educator and then an executive with a world-wide insurance conglomerate. She was a follower of all sports and teams, especially Chicago teams. Joy moved to CA, after retiring, to golf. She was a prolific reader, an avid golf player, an expert crossword puzzle solver and a cutthroat scrabble player. Joy also was a walking encyclopedia of sports and cinema trivia. She was close to her family and circle of friends. Joy was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony Barth Jr. and Ronald Barth Sr. (Marilyn). She is survived by her nieces Terese Flynn (nee Barth ), Kim Barth, and Vickie Socha (Jim), her nephew Ron Barth Jr., and great nieces and nephews Nicole Davis (Dan), Matthew Socha (Bonnie), Ryan Flynn, Kevin Flynn and Katie Guy. Joy was a longtime friend of Jeri Zink. A visitation service will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 7pm with a Scripture service at 7:00pm at Miller-Jones Hemet Mortuary located at 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, California 92544. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd, Hillside, Ill 60162 on a date and time to be determined.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020