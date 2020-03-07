|
November 30, 1924 - March 3, 2020 Joy Yunag passed away at her home in Riverside, CA peacefully and ready to leave this earth. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only daughter of Leslie Hargreaves and Beatrice Staje. She left behind two sons, Robert and James, their wives Judy and Cathy, grandsons Eric and Justin, and great grandchild Clair and JD. On November 16, 1946 she married Bob Yunag In Larchmont, Pennsylvania. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years and passed away in 1988. Joy was a Braille transcriber for the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools. Ironically, she became legally blind later in life. She left that position as her vision began to deteriorate. Her true passion, however, was making clowns and giving them away to people in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. Starting in 1999 until the end of January 2020 she made more than 26,000 clowns. It started out as a hobby, but soon became an obsession, making 10 clowns a week. There was a great reward when the recipients of the clowns reacted so enthusiastically upon receiving them. Even with her limited vision, she was able to sew, glue and make these clowns. Her mobile home was eventually turned into a clown factory with a body assembly station, sewing station, gluing station and drying station. The costumes, hair and hats are stacked in groups of 100 and coffee cups sit at a table filled with sets of felt limbs and shoe pompons. Making the clowns kept her mind sharp and alert and brought tremendous joy to her. Several people at her church and in the mobile home park helped with the "construction" of the various body parts. Joy was an active member of Faith Community Church in Riverside and loved working on the gift boxes that the church assembled each year to send out to needy children throughout the world. She was also an active participant in her Senior Mobile Home Park, Riverside Country Club. Joy will be greatly missed by the many residents of Riverside who were touched by generosity, love, and friendship. The Clown Lady has passed. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2020