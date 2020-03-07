The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Yunag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Ruth Yunag

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Ruth Yunag Obituary
November 30, 1924 - March 3, 2020 Joy Yunag passed away at her home in Riverside, CA peacefully and ready to leave this earth. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the only daughter of Leslie Hargreaves and Beatrice Staje. She left behind two sons, Robert and James, their wives Judy and Cathy, grandsons Eric and Justin, and great grandchild Clair and JD. On November 16, 1946 she married Bob Yunag In Larchmont, Pennsylvania. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years and passed away in 1988. Joy was a Braille transcriber for the Riverside County Superintendent of Schools. Ironically, she became legally blind later in life. She left that position as her vision began to deteriorate. Her true passion, however, was making clowns and giving them away to people in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. Starting in 1999 until the end of January 2020 she made more than 26,000 clowns. It started out as a hobby, but soon became an obsession, making 10 clowns a week. There was a great reward when the recipients of the clowns reacted so enthusiastically upon receiving them. Even with her limited vision, she was able to sew, glue and make these clowns. Her mobile home was eventually turned into a clown factory with a body assembly station, sewing station, gluing station and drying station. The costumes, hair and hats are stacked in groups of 100 and coffee cups sit at a table filled with sets of felt limbs and shoe pompons. Making the clowns kept her mind sharp and alert and brought tremendous joy to her. Several people at her church and in the mobile home park helped with the "construction" of the various body parts. Joy was an active member of Faith Community Church in Riverside and loved working on the gift boxes that the church assembled each year to send out to needy children throughout the world. She was also an active participant in her Senior Mobile Home Park, Riverside Country Club. Joy will be greatly missed by the many residents of Riverside who were touched by generosity, love, and friendship. The Clown Lady has passed. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now