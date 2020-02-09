|
|
Joyce Ann Sears was born in Goodman, WI Sept. 25, 1932. She graduated from Pembine School WI in 1950. In 1955 she married Arnold G Sears (Butch). Loving Mother to son Mark Sears. She attended RCC 2 Years, and was a Preschool Director at the First Baptist Church for 25 years. Joyce joined First Baptist Church of Corona 1974. The greatest Moment of her life: Giving her life to God. Happiest Moment: Reading to children and her job at the Preschool. She was the leader of Friday Night Bible Studies almost 30 years. Also Leader of Thursday Night Bible Studies (New Members). Joyce had a love for dogs, passion for flowers and gardening - she could turn almost anything green. Favorite Artist: Andy Williams. Favorite Song: Celtic Woman - You'll Never Walk Alone. Celebration of Life Service will be held:February 15th, 2020, 2:00pm at 1st Baptist Church of Corona.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020