Joyce Bromley

February 7,1939 - October 10, 2020 Beloved mother, sister & grandmother. Born in Truman, AR to Leamon & Sylvia Siler. Came to Corona, CA in 1962 where she raised 3 kids while earning her BS in Nursing. Joyce's nursing career spanned 5 decades with service & leadership in every domain of her profession, including Director of Nursing. Most of her career was spent at Corona Community/Regional Hospital, but she also practiced nursing at Circle City and Kaiser Hospitals. Joyce retired in 2014 to Huntington Beach, CA and was peacefully called home to Jesus for her final reward in 2020. Joyce was survived by 3 children: Marsha Tolson, Brian Bromley & Marilyn Bell; son-in-law, Tom Bell & sisters, Charlene Deeds & Juanita Williams & 4 grandchilden; Donny Tolson. Brianna LeBrecque, Alex Bromley & Tommy Bell. Joyce was also a great grandmother.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store