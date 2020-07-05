1/1
Joyce Skinner
Age 90, of Hemet, CA, passed on Friday, June 26, 2020. Joyce grew up in northern Ohio and graduated with an R.N. degree. She and her husband, Roy, relocated to California in the 50s. They were lovingly married for 62 years. Joyce was an engaging, compassionate woman. Her family is proud of her career in nursing and of her living faith in serving God and His people. She was a talented oil painter, producing numerous works of scenic locales and living subjects. She was especially enamored with lighthouses. Joyce loved singing in church choirs and at community events. She was fond of cats and birdwatching. Joyce is survived by her son, Peter; daughter, Diane; son, Douglas; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Joyce will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery with her husband, Roy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joyce Skinner's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
