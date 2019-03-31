JUAN E. PANTOJA



Juan E. Pantoja passed away at home on March 7, 2019 with his son Leonard Pantoja and younger brother Ted Pantoja at his side. Born in Brawley, CA. but raised, lived and married in Huntington Beach, CA. Upon the death of his first wife Anita V. Pantoja, a native of Santa Ana, CA., in 1980, he moved to Lake Elsinore, CA and lived there for the duration of his life; his second wife Lucy Pantoja passed away in 2018. He is survived by his sons Mr. and Mrs. Harry Pantoja, Leonard Pantoja, William Pantoja, Duane Pantoja and Mr. and Mrs. Ted Pantoja; granddaughters Mrs. Kimberly Schaus, Mrs. Anita Schmith, Mrs. Lonnilynn Brenton, Theresa Pantoja, Amy and Allison Pantoja. Among the four great grandchildren, great grandson Sargeant Andrew Clayton Pantoja is currently serving his second tour of duty in the U.S. Army, further establishing the family tradition of serving our country. Dad was part of the greatest generation and served his country during World War ll in the U.S. Army. A general contractor/ carpenter to the end, his passing marks the end of an era for our family and was a testament to love of country, life and family. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114

www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary