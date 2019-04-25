|
|
JUANITA H. MENDOZA
Juanita passed away peacefully at home on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1927, to Ventura and Antonia Hernandez in Mexico, coming to live in the U.S. as an infant. Juanita attended Palm Springs schools and then worked as a waitress at the Palm Springs Tahquitz Hotel and Restaurant. There she met and married her husband of 47 years, Juan Mendoza, and raised a family.
Juanita is survived by her children, Rosemary Soto (Alfred); Gilbert Mendoza (Janet), Richard Mendoza (Alice); Teresa Mendoza; Blanca Ramirez (German); Johnny Mendoza, and raised granddaughter, Jessica Starnes. She had 26 grandchildren; 34 great-grand- children, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Siblings are Margarito Hernandez (Margaret, RIP); Lola Owens (Ned); Lupe Chavez (Joe, RIP), Joe Hernandez (Patsy), Clara Dominguez (Bennie); Rachel Lara (Danny, RIP), and Connie Hernandez (sister-in-law). In addition to her husband and parents, Juanita was preceded in death by Toni and Boy Sanchez (daughter and son-in-law), Michael Rios, (grandson); Sarah Avila (sister), and Bernardo Hernandez (brother).
Viewing: April 29, 2019, from 4pm-8pm, and Rosary at 7pm. A funeral mass will be on April 30, 2019, at 10am. All services will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet Street, Banning, CA, where she was a life-long member. Interment will follow at the San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019