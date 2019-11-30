Home

JUANITA JOANN HAGUEWOOD

JUANITA JOANN HAGUEWOOD Obituary
JUANITA JOANN HAGUEWOOD Age 86, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was born on March 29, 1933 in Johnson County, Kansas to Gelo and Marguerite (Holmes) Ulery. Juanita worked as a secretary for the carpenters union for 38 years. She also worked on the Apollo Space project. She enjoyed boating, country music, needlepoint, knitting, crochet, history and reading. She was an avid Angels fan and loved going to games. Juanita is survived by her son Lawrence, her son Kenneth and his wife Ginny, and her daughter LeAnn Beckwith and her husband Wendell; grandchildren Corinne, Allen, Shannon, Kristin, and David; great grandchildren Bradley, Christopher, Nicholas, Cheyenne, Cruz, Maisy, Fiona, and Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2007 and her infant son Steven Reese. Graveside service will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Riverside National Cemetery at 9:30 A.M. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 30, 2019
