October 22, 1931 - June 23, 2020 After a long and wonderful life filled with family, friends and community, Juanita Zoe Smoot Fletcher passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born in Willow, OK on October 22, 1931, fifth in a family of eight, to William Stonner Smoot and Jane Virginia (Hood) Smoot: Iris Odell, Alvah Leo, William Stonner Jr., Thomas Morris, Juanita Zoe, Wanda Faye, Delmar Wayne and Loretta Jane. Juanita was a 1949 graduate of Ocina School (grades 1-12). Her children, Paula Ann Danner Montanez (Eugene), Michael Allen Danner (Wanda) and Kathy Lynn Danner Strader (Charlie) were with her first husband, Lewis Danner, a California native, stationed in Texas. After the Air Force, the family ultimately relocated to Hemet in 1965, and then Corona in 1969, where all three children graduated from Corona High School in the 1970's. Juanita became a grandmother in 1981 when Bobby Montanez and Jennifer Danner Richardson were born, followed by Amanda Danner in 1983, Rachel Danner Gov in 1985 and Sarah Danner in 1996, and then great-grandmother to Michael and Mara Richardson, Royce and Archer Montanez and James Gov. Juanita enjoyed gardening, country music and square dancing, and during her single years in the 1980's she met Henry Fletcher, also an avid square dancer. They married in 1989, and lived in Mira Loma for thirty years, where he still resides. During her last two years, Juanita was cared for by the wonderful staff at Brookdale Memory Care and Brookdale Hospice in Corona. She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her husband Hank, her sister Loretta Drake of Elk City, OK, sister-in-law Sue Smoot of Elk City, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be interred with her parents and siblings at the Willow Cemetery, in Oklahoma and a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at the Willow Community Building. Donations in her honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association Inland Empire at http://act.alz.org/goto/JuanitaZoe.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.