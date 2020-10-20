January 21, 1938 - October 13, 2020 Judith Anne Kowalski was born January 21, 1938 in Denver, Indiana to William and Irene (Brandt) Benedict. She was brought up in the Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age in the Eel River, at Denver. Judith returned to her eternal home on October 13, 2020, in Riverside, CA, after a short battle with cancer. Judith married her husband, Gean, on Easter Sunday, April 2, 1961, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Riverside. Judith is survived by her son Christopher, siblings Carole Townsend, Janet Ogle, David Benedict, and Cheryl Krause and several nieces and nephews. Judith attended Jefferson Township High School, in Mexico, Indiana where she was valedictorian of her class. After graduation, Judith attended Ball State Teachers College, now known as Ball State University, in Muncie, Indiana. Upon receiving her bachelor's degree in English, she left Indiana for Riverside, where she had a teaching position waiting for her. Judith continued this career off and on, while traveling throughout the United States as a wife to a career United States Air Force pilot, often teaching on the bases where they were stationed. After her husband's retirement, Judith and Gean founded and managed a highly successful property management company in Riverside for approximately 18 years. In Judith's spare time, she had a keen interest in antiques and enjoyed collecting them over the years. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a sister, Diane Livengood.





