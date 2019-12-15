Home

Judith (Judy) McMurray September 20, 1941 - December 6, 2019 Judy passed away at the age of 78. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to George & Eugenia Willis. Judy moved to Riverside, CA at the age of 4. She graduated from Ramona High School in 1959. She married James (Jim) McMurray June 11, 1960. She retired from UC Riverside Accounting Dept. in 1993. She enjoyed camping with the Smile-A-Milers for 46 years, taking cruises and vacationing in San Felipe, Mexico with her husband and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years Jim McMurray; her sons Blake (Judy) of Fort Worth, TX, Brian of Menifee, CA; her daughter Becky Casem of Riverside, CA; 4 grandchildern Chandra (Jesse) Smallwood, Jamie McMurray, Devin (Breanna) Casem & Logan Casem. She is also survived by her sister Carole (Larry) Grentz and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on December 22, 2019 @ Riverside Elks Lodge 6166 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA. 92506
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019
