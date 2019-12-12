|
December 24, 1940 - April 25, 2019 Judith Miller passed away at the age of 78. She was born December 24, 1940 in Louisville, KY to Richard and Thelma (Cartwright) Munz. She received her business degree from Hanover College in 1964 and began work in fashion merchandising in Indianapolis. She married James Allan Miller on August 29, 1965 and moved with him for college in Nova Scotia and then Texas. In Austin, she accepted a position in the state capitol where she worked on one of the first computers ever installed in the capitol building. Jim's career eventually took them to Fullerton, CA and then to where they finally settled and spent the past 37 years in Temecula, CA. Judy enjoyed her life in Temecula. She inherited her mother's children's clothing store (Kid Stuf) in 1982 which she continued to run for over a decade. She loved volunteering with the local Lions Club and singing with the Meadowview Meadowlarks. She had an infectious sense of humor and was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James Allan Miller; her daughter Kimberley Dickey; son-in-law Chris Dickey; grandchildren Ryan and Magan; son Timothy Miller; daughter-in-law Jenn Miller and grandchildren Jake and Molly. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Munz and sister-in-law Irma Munz. A Celebration of Life is planned for 4pm-7pm on Saturday, December 21st. We welcome anyone who knew Judy or the family to come and remember with us. Please RSVP to daughter, Kimberley, at 940-597-4988 for location information.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019