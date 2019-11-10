|
|
August 15, 1944 - October 30, 2019 Judith "Judy" Ray passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, she was 75. Judy was born August 15, 1944 in Montebello, CA. After college she worked as a secretary at a local CPA firm where she met her future husband Bruce. They married in 1965 and although divorced in 1989 they remained friends until his death in 2004. She is survived by her 4 children Kimberly (John) Espe, Jennifer Hicks, Robert (Julie) and Brian (Alyse). She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren Lindsey and Dennis Espe, Brandon and Noah Hicks, Samuel and Sara Ray, and Billy, Johnny, and Kayla Ray. Judy lived for her grandchildren always available for babysitting so parents could get away, attending all sports activities and school performances. Judy enjoyed doing arts and crafts both with her grandchildren and on her own. She was an avid reader and loved her Kindle. She loved all the holidays (especially Christmas) and went to great lengths to pass on holiday cheer. Judy made friends easily and always had a smile or a shoulder for everyone. She spent the last year of her life at Valencia Terrace, Corona, CA, where all who knew her loved her. A mass celebrating Judy's life will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10:30AM. Calvary Cemetery Main Mausoleum Chapel. 4201 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, 90023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Judith A Ray to the City of Hope Medical Center, 1500 E. Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019