|
|
June 24,1944 - March 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Riverside, CA. Judy never lost her will to live as she battled her leukemia for 2 yrs. Judy was born to Hugh and Grace Sheeley in Alamosa, CO, but resided most her life in SoCal. She and Keith celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on February 17th. Judy was preceded by son Calvin Davis, and is survived by husband Keith; son Larry; and daughter Shelley Moriello. Judy was extremely proud of her three grandchildren: Michael Davis, Johnathan Davis, both of Riverside and granddaughter Madison Moriello of Sherwood, OR. Judy was a loving and thoughtful sister and aunt as well as a true friend to her co-workers at Alin Party for 30 yrs. She was the team grandmother to many baseball players and honerary grandmother to extended family members and their children. We will miss her beautiful blue eyes, loving smile and the genuine love she shared freely with all of us. Judy's viewing was well attended by family and friends on March 8,2019 In lieu of flowers she asked that donations be made to the or to donate blood to the Red Cross. WL00192610-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019