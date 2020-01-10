Home

More Obituaries for Judy Garcia
Judy Garcia

Judy Garcia Obituary
1/19/1944 - 12/22/2019 Judith Gaynelle (Brown) Garcia known by all as "Judy" passed away peacefully on December 22nd, with her family by her side, after a long battle with kidney disease. Judy was born on January 19, 1944 to parents Willie Hayes Brown and Treatha Taylor Brown in Kansas City Missouri. She was an avid reader, loved country music and was a 40 year member of the Arlington SDA Church, in Riverside. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Peter F. Garcia, her son David A. Lopez and her siblings Richard, Peggy and Mark. Judy is survived by her adult children Marilyn "Susie", Richard, Peter, Michelle, Jason and siblings Wanda, Debbie, Michael and David. Memorial services will be be held on Saturday, January 18th at 3pm at the Arlington SDA Church, 8778 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503. All who knew her are welcome to attend the services.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
