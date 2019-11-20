|
|
02/04/1938 - 11/08/2019 Riverside - Julia Ramirez, a long time resident of Riverside, CA, died Friday, the 8th of November at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband Frank, children Lupe, Angel, Victoria, Robert and Frankie along with several grandchildren and many other loving relatives. A viewing will be held at Arlington Mortuary Nov 27th from 11 am - 12 pm, with a Graveside Service to be held Promptly at 1 pm at Riverside National Cemetery off Van Buren. Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 20, 2019