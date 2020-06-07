02/24/1924 - 05/19/2020 Julia was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to David Leroy and Ora Marie Engleman, where she grew up on the farm with her seven brothers and sisters. She graduated from Rock County High School in 1942; going on to teach in two rural schools before coming to Riverside in 1945. She was a telephone operator for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph from 1945 to 1952. Renelda, as she was known by her family and friends then worked at Bourns Inc. as a PBX Operator and retired 20 years later. After retiring, she volunteered at Parkview Community Hospital for over 20 years serving as President for the Auxiliary in 1993. She enjoyed traveling and took several tours and cruises with family and her senior church group. Keeping active at The Grove Community Church serving on the Bereavement, Bulletin Stuffer and Rummage Sale teams. She married Msgt. Finch B. Clarke in 1951 in Las Vegas. Survived by her loving sons Dane, Gary, daughter-in-law Lori, granddaughter Heather and sister Harriett Foster. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Viewing to be held at Acheson & Graham, June 18th from 6-8 pm. Burial to follow on June 19th at Riverside National Cemetery, joining her beloved husband.





