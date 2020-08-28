Julia Rodriguez

January 28, 1928 - August 17, 2020 Julia, 92, of Corona, California, went home to be with the Lord. She passed away at home in the care of her daughters, Marie, Sue, Sandi, Patty, and Cece as well as her caregiver, Beatriz and Hospice. Julia was born in Brawley, California on January 28, 1928 to Margarito and Susana Coronado. She had one brother and three sisters, all who have preceded her in death. Julia met John Rodriguez at a social event after his return from serving in the Army. They both fell in love and were married in 1947. They lived in Brawley until 1963, when the family moved to Corona. Julia worked in retail until the early 80's when she obtained her real estate license and joined her husband selling real estate through JMR Realty. She loved meeting people and finding the perfect home for them. Julia was the proud parent of seven daughters. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Avalos (Paul), Susan Monteon (Joseph), Sandra Lewis, Patricia Searcy (Marty), Cecilia Felgar (Jim). Also 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, daughters, Barbara and Margaret Herrera, and grandson, Daniel Lewis. A celebration of life will be on September 2, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Corona, CA. Graveside services immediately following. Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 11500 Arlington Ave. Riverside, CA 92505





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store