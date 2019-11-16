|
|
June Benita Skeith June 8, 1936 - October 13, 2019 June was born in Aberystwyth, Wales to Anne and Maurice Weaver. She lived in Aberystwyth until 1957, when she married Myron Grindheim, who served in the US Air Force. They moved to the US in 1958 and, over the following years, traveled the world as a military family. In 1975, upon Myron's military retirement, the family settled in Hemet. In 1999 June married William Skeith, who went to be with Jesus in 2014. In April 2019, June relocated to Oceanside to be near the ocean, and nearer her children. On October 13, 2019 June passed away peacefully after suffering a stroke, and is now having her tea with Jesus. June was loved, and will be missed, by many. She served in Prison Ministry, and with her gift as a pianist. She is survived by her sister, Avril of Wales; her three children, Karen (Grindheim) Mosby, Keith Grindheim and Timothy Grindheim; son-in-law, Wes Mosby; two grandchildren, Joshua (and wife Jessica) and Benjamin Grindheim; and three great grandchildren Braydon, Skylar and Maddox. June was cremated. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on November 25th and 11:45am (arrive 11:15). The family will host a lunch following the service (please contact Karen for details at 619-980-8594). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2019