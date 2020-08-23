06/17/1922 - 08/06/2020 June was born in Santa Monica, CA to Ezra and Thelma Hamilton. She was the eldest of 7 children. She is survived by sisters Geraldine Jacobs and Lorena Lash; daughters Susan Siegle (Len), Terri May Hall\Thornsley (Tom) and Molly Alger (Paul Crist); six grandchildren, Scott Hall, Stacy Hall, Ginger Dolan, David Siegle, Michael Siegle and Sarah Alger, and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Clarence "Woody" Alger. They were married for over 65 years. June loved camping at the beach, metal detecting, bunco and playing Cribbage and Scrabble with her family. Many Thanksgivings were enjoyed at San Clemente SB with family and friends. She loved going to the YMCA. She would read to the preschoolers and assisted with exercise class for over 25 years. Because of her dedication she was awarded a lifetime membership. She was a blood donor for over 60 years. June liked to do small acts of kindness such as leaving a glass of ice tea in the mailbox for the mailman in the hot summer. A special thank you to her granddaughter Sarah for taking such wonderful care of her. Her burial is being handled by the Neptune Society and her ashes will be scattered at sea to join her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Easter Seals would be appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store