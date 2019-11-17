|
|
FRANCES K. STARK Frances K. Stark at the age of 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Frances was born in Denver, Colorado on June 11, 1928 to Earl and Esther (Staut) Criner. She married the love of her life, Glenn M. Stark who preceded her in death in November 2011 after 63 years of marriage. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Glenna Townsend (Dennis), Virginia Glazewski, Shirley Glass, Barbara Miller (Richard) and Natalie Stark. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and two on the way. Frances was a talented artist, and avid reader and loved her family and friends. She is greatly missed by those she knew and loved. Memorial service will be held at 10:15am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Riverside National Cemetery followed by a celebration of life, time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Penny Pines in Frances Stark name. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2019