KAREN K. ALLOWAY Age 75, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Desert Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 2, 1944 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and had lived in Banning, CA for 32 years. She worked with the Banning Unified School District for 16 years. She was a member of Bethany Bible Church. Karen is survived by her husband of 23 years Paul Alloway; son Anthony Hall of Banning, CA; granddaughters Kristina Mariscal of Banning, CA, Kylee Knox of Apple Valley, CA, and Kaitlyn Knox of kReno, NV; great grandson Christian of Banning, CA; great granddaughters Karisma of Banning, CA and Riley Mae of Reno, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Bessie Erickson and son Kris Knox, all of Banning, CA. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 23 at Bethany Bible Church. Lunch to follow.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 19, 2019