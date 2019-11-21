|
|
KAREN MEILING EAZELL Age 60, passed away at home on 11/12/2019 from a heart attack.. She was born on 6/19/1959 in Ft. Huachuca, AZ and had lived in Corona, CA for 30 years, previously in Orange County, CA for 10 years. She was a homemaker. She graduated from Fullerton College in 1982 with an AA degree. She was awarded Journalist of the Year in 1981 and Woman of the Year, Fullerton College in 1981. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Corona. Karen is survived by her husband Don Eazell; daughter Celine Eazell; sons Donald Matthew, Brett and Andrew; sisters Pam Javert and Sharon Sundy; and 1 grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents Frank & Virginia Lew Rosary: 10am, Friday, 11/22 with Funeral Mass at 11am and Celebration of Life at 12pm, all at St. Matthews in Corona.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019