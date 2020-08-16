Karen Peters

August 24, 1949 - August 10, 2020 Karen LaVinnie "Thorpe" Peters passed away peacefully in her home on August 10. A beautiful soul has departed us, and we will be changed forever. Karen was born in Los Angeles to Henry and Francis LaVinnie Thorpe. Much of her childhood was spent in South Pasadena where she attended South Pasadena High School and Pasadena City College and later went on to attend Cal State Los Angeles, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Music. An accomplished trumpet player, Karen took great pride in her years marching in the Rose Parade. More recently she was a longtime member of the San Jacinto community orchestra, played many special events in the area including the Ramona pageant, and taught private trumpet and flute lessons in the San Jacinto Valley. She loved hearing from her former students and kept in touch with many of them over the years. Karen also dedicated herself to the healthcare field. Over the course of 30 years, she worked as an admitting clerk for both the Physical Therapy Sports Institute in Hemet and the Riverside County hospital in Moreno Valley. Karen is survived by her son Barry Peters, daughter-in-law, Danielle, and her two granddaughters, Zo‰ and Rowan. Remembering Karen's kind words, her generous and loving spirit, or laughing out loud with her, Karen will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew her. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers to the family and on behalf of Karen and her two beloved dogs, donations can be sent to Living Free Animal Sanctuary, 54250 Keen Camp Rd, Mountain Center, CA 92561 Phone: (951) 659-4687





