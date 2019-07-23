Home

Katherine Mamie


1933 - 2019
Katherine Mamie Obituary
MAMIE KATHERINE GANT
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Mamie Katherine Gant Downs Goldstein, passed away at her home in Sun City, California, surrounded by her loving family. Katherine (Kathy) was born November 14, 1933 in Vaiden, Ms. She was a loving mother, wife, and grand- mother. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Lynn Cook, (Cary), Oceanside, Ca, Judith Anne Bishop (Gary) Oxford, Ms, Paula Jean Garner, Madison, Ms and Martha Jane (Janie) Downs, Marysville Wa, Lynnice Kathleen Brown, Temecula, CA and Donna Annice Brown (Todd), San Diego, 23 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren., siblings Frank Gant, Barbara Finnegan,and Bennie Boswell
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Kathleen Huff, parents, Preston Clarence Gant and Mamie Lee Self Gant of Vaiden Ms and 7 siblings.
The funeral will be held in Murrieta Ca, at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, 24651 Washington Ave., Murrieta, CA. Viewing: 11:00-11:30am. Services: 11:30am-12:30pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 23, 2019
