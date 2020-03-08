|
|
Katherine (Kaye) Smith October 3, 1931 - February 19, 2020 Katherine Smith, 88, entered the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, due to complications of heart failure, at Blessed Elder Care in Riverside, CA. Born in Dunn, NC, to Ben and Lavonia Schneider, she lived in Riverside for 54 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor. Kaye was kind, giving, caring, compassionate, and most of all loving. She was devoted to her family and friends, and to the church, and was very strong in her Catholic faith. She was involved at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School when her children attended and after. At the church, she was involved with the Food Pantry, Golden Agers, Widows Group, and Bible Study. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting many blankets for her family and friends, reading, and working puzzles. Kaye is survived by four sons and three daughters: Paul, Alan, and Becky of Riverside, Terry Stack, also of Riverside; Dennis (Paula) of Yucaipa, Mark (Melissa) of North Carolina, and Amy (Tyler) Doerr of Arizona; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Ella Marcotte of North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kaye was preceded in death by her sons, Owen in 1961 and Ross in 2009, and her husband Scott in 2002, after sharing over 47 years together. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on March 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Riverside, and will be preceded by a Rosary at 10 am. Following mass there will be a reception in the church hall. Interment at 1:45 pm at Riverside National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by: Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 (951) 688-1221
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020