Age 91, passed away on February 26, 2020 at San Gorgonio Hospital in Banning, CA. She was born on March 3, 1928 in Withernsea, England and had lived in Banning, CA for 24 years, previously in Heidelberg, Germany (7 yrs), Newport News, VA (3 yrs), Prescot, England (2 yrs), Long Beach, CA (4 yrs), Tacoma, WA (2 yrs), Fort Clayton, Panama (2 yrs), Long Beach, CA (30 yrs). She worked in the Aerospace industry for 25 years, Branch Manager at McDonald-Douglas (now Boeing). She received an award for the highest-ranking woman at McDonald-Douglas Aircraft Co. in the late '60s. She loved to ski (in her younger days), and she loved to play card games. She is survived by her daughter Linda Dawson-Elliott of Salinas, CA; and son David Dawson of Banning, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005, Estel Dawson of Banning, CA. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9:30am at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning, CA with burial to follow at 11:30am at Riverside National Cemetery where she will buried beside her husband, "Together Forever". Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020