The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning
50 East Nicolet Street
Banning, CA 92220
(951) 849-4527
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning
50 East Nicolet Street
Banning, CA 92220
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Dawson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Dawson Obituary
Age 91, passed away on February 26, 2020 at San Gorgonio Hospital in Banning, CA. She was born on March 3, 1928 in Withernsea, England and had lived in Banning, CA for 24 years, previously in Heidelberg, Germany (7 yrs), Newport News, VA (3 yrs), Prescot, England (2 yrs), Long Beach, CA (4 yrs), Tacoma, WA (2 yrs), Fort Clayton, Panama (2 yrs), Long Beach, CA (30 yrs). She worked in the Aerospace industry for 25 years, Branch Manager at McDonald-Douglas (now Boeing). She received an award for the highest-ranking woman at McDonald-Douglas Aircraft Co. in the late '60s. She loved to ski (in her younger days), and she loved to play card games. She is survived by her daughter Linda Dawson-Elliott of Salinas, CA; and son David Dawson of Banning, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005, Estel Dawson of Banning, CA. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9:30am at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning, CA with burial to follow at 11:30am at Riverside National Cemetery where she will buried beside her husband, "Together Forever". Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning
Download Now