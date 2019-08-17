|
Sept. 14, 1919 - June 15, 2019 Kathryn was born Sep. 14, 1919, in Henderson, KY, to Alice Adelia (Sullivant) Pierson and James Trylman Pierson. She passed away in the home of her daughter, Susan Dawn Donnelly, on June 15, 2019, three months shy of her 100th birthday. Kathryn was the youngest of five children, and came of age during the Great Depression. Following the death of her father, her mother and the five children relocated to Cincinnati, OH. Kathryn graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, in 1936. After high school, she worked as a bookkeeper for National Cash Register, in Dayton, OH. She later worked at what would become Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, also in Dayton, OH. Not long after meeting her husband-to-be, Mark R. Parker, the two were married on June 24, 1943. While husband Mark was in Europe, serving with the Army Air Corps, their first son Mark (Jr.) was born. After returning home from Europe in late 1945, the second son Bruce was born not long after. Several years later, two more children came along -- Phillip and daughter Susan Dawn. In the decades after WW II, the Parker family moved several times, living in Dayton, OH, and Yuma, AZ. The family finally put down roots in the small town of Corona, CA, where Kathryn became one of the most fervent boosters. Kathryn worked tirelessly all her life. She very rarely indulged herself, preferring to help out family and friends instead. After the children were out of the house, she and husband Mark invested in rental houses in Corona, Riverside, and San Bernardino. After the death of her husband, Kathryn continued to manage these rental homes to the age of 90, when poor health forced her to step away from active management of the business. For her final ten years, Kathryn lived with her daughter's family in Kapolei, HI. Kathryn is survived by her children Mark R. Parker, Jr., Bruce A. Parker, Phillip L. Parker, and Susan D. Donnelly, and 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 24th, at the First Baptist Church, 155 W. 8th Street, Corona, CA. Burial to follow at 11:30am, at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Corona.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019