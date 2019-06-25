|
KATRINA EVELYN ISAACS
After a long loving life and a strong fight against cancer, Katrina Evelyn Isaacs passed on May 30, 2019 at the age of 79, surrounded by her husband Hanes Isaacs and daughters Susana Peoples and Tamie Groves. Youngest of ten siblings from Wellington, Texas she is survived by her brothers CG and Cecile Gray as well as her loving husband, their two daughters and their son Byron Isaacs. She is remembered as Nanny by her grandchildren Mike Peoples, Mark Peoples, Rebecca Foshee, Erin Groves, Sean Groves, and Cameron Peoples along with great grandchildren Brianne Peoples, Macie Peoples, Josiah Peoples, Bryce Peoples, Leland Peoples, Brennan Peoples, Rowan Foshee, Brandon Foshee, Lincoln Peoples and Dakota Peoples.
Katrina was known for her love of needlework, quilting, and crocheting. With her immaculate penmanship, Katrina contributed as a clerk to noble organizations including the American Quarter Horse Racing Association, American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.
A celebration of Katrina's Life will be held at the Pioneer Methodist Church in Auburn California on June 29th at 1pm with a desert reception held after. Those who wish to remember, and honor Katrina's memory are welcome to contribute donations in her name to the American Red Cross and The Habitat for Humanity. Questions about the service can be directed to Tamie Groves at 1-661-433-8986
Again he said, "What shall we say the kingdom of God is like, or what parable shall we use to describe it? It is like a mustard seed, which is the smallest of all seeds on earth. Yet when planted, it grows and becomes the largest of all garden plants, with such big branches that the birds can perch in its shade." Mark 4. 30:32
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 25, 2019