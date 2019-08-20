|
KAY SANDRA CENICEROS Kay Sandra Ceniceros, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, public servant and friend, passed away July 26, 2019 at the age of 81 from Alzheimer's disease. Born to Ross and Eunice McPherson in 1938, Kay and her family moved to Long Beach, CA from Los Angeles, CA at the beginning of WWII. Kay read voraciously and excelled in school. She graduated from Long Beach Poly High and entered Occidental College on a scholarship where she met Blair Ceniceros. They were married in 1958. Kay and Blair loved attending the opera, theater and the arts, and participating in community theater productions. She passed on her love of the natural world to her children through family camping trips in many of California's mountain, redwood, and coastal state parks. Kay was esteemed and loved by all for the kindness, respect and fairness with which she approached people from all backgrounds and for her genuine interest in them as individuals having their own unique qualities. Kay earned a BA in Urban Studies and an MA in Public Administration with honors from UC Riverside while raising three children and serving as the first female Planning Commissioner in Riverside County history. In 1980 she was elected the first female Riverside County Supervisor, paving the way for a female majority on the board soon thereafter, representing the Third District for 16 years. Kay served in a number of high profile leadership positions up and down California, as well as on federal committees. She garnered widespread awards and recognition from local community groups to the White House. Her deep policy and technical knowledge, collaborative talents, and passionate leadership led to improvements in social services, cleaner air and water quality, and a more balanced use of land and natural spaces that will be enjoyed by future generations. She then served as Dean of Advancement at Mt. San Jacinto College, where Blair had taught previously. Kay retired permanently in 1998 and moved to Idyllwild, CA, where she and Blair were active in the community. They moved to Claremont, CA in 2011. Kay's mother, Eunice, father, Ross and sister, Janice, preceded Kay in death. She is survived by her husband, Blair, daughter, Lara, sons, Bruce and Kevin, sister, Christine, and six grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for September 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Manor Hall at Claremont Manor, 650 Harrison Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019