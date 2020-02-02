|
June 30, 1929 - January 19, 2020 Kazuko Baldwin, daughter of Sakae & Ayame Watanabe, born in Japan on June 30, 1929, passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 90. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Riverside, CA. She was the loving wife of Alfred L. Baldwin (Dec. 1989) and mother of Yoji Baldwin (Dec. 1987). She is survived by two children, Sheryl McMichael & Alfred Baldwin. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Chris, Brandi, Matthew, Alexa and 4 great grandchildren. She was a caring, giving woman with a gentle spirit and pure heart. She enjoyed cooking, watching old TV game shows, and was an avid Dodgers fan! She will be missed deeply by family & friends A Committal Service will be held on February 21, 2020 at 1:00p at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020