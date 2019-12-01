|
|
KELLY JAMES GORDON On the evening of November 15, 2016, Kelly James Gordon softly slipped the surly bonds of earth to bask in eternal God's love and comfort; the same benevolence that Kelly himself so generously gave while he was here among us. He enriched the lives of literally hundreds of people. His warmth and kindness extending far beyond his family and friends to his peers, associates and assistants and multitudes of special needs students that were in his care. In a demanding teaching discipline with an average burn-out rate of 4-5 years, Kelly taught Special Education in the Riverside (CA) School District for more than 18, where he provided equal parts instruction, adventure, love and boundaries to the students he would always refer to as "my Special Eddies." He was born and raised in Hoquiam, WA, the son of James and Dorotha Gordon. His father, known as "Red," was the Hoquiam postmaster, and his wife "DD" was an important front office presence at several of the logging companies back in the Big Timber heydays in Gray's Harbor. He was especially close to "Red," with father and son spending many days hunting and fishing all through coastal Western Washington and the peninsula, with some of their most cherished times spent at the family cabin at Lake Quinault. Their other shared bond was sports, and Kelly was a talented athlete in baseball and football. He was a true Renaissance Man, as he also had great taste in clothes, music and art, not to mention cars and other man-toys, and shared a love and interest in antiques and travel with his mother, making several trips with her to Mexico. He also traveled extensively in his later years before moving from Riverside to Las Vegas, NV in 2014, where he passed. He attended both the University of Washington and Washington State, ultimately graduating from WSU, and later earning a post graduate degree from Cal State. He pledged Sigma Phi Epsilon at UW, and formed integral friendships there that would last his lifetime. If there were a single word to describe Kelly, it would be integrity, as he loathed dishonesty in all forms. That quality, among his many other attributes is one of the reasons people naturally gravitated to be his friend. It didn't take anyone very long to see and feel- Kelly's innate decency and fairness, and want to be around him. He is dearly missed to this day. His parents predeceased him in 2001 (James) and 2013 (Dorotha). He is survived by his brother Todd, who resides in California. He was 58. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matt. 25:21
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019