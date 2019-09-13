|
|
LT. COL. KELLY MCPETERS USAF (Retired) 1957-2019 Col Kelly McPeters was born October 14, 1957 to James H. McPeters and Ellen Avery McPeters in Landstuhl, Germany. Kelly completed his mission on Earth on March 13, 2019 of a severe hemorrhagic stroke, suffered the previous Sunday. As an Air Force brat, he relocated several times in his childhood, to include Travis Air Force Base, California; Offutt Air Force base, Nebraska; and London, England. His father's twilight tour, the one just before his retirement was at March Air Force Base, where his father had met his mother, a Riverside girl. Kelly graduated from North High School in 1975. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from California State College, San Bernardino. In the late 1970s he was a Lifeguard and Pool Manger for Riverside Parks and Recreation. Retired from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in 2007. He was an AFJROTC Instructor at Arlington High School from 2013-2019. He was a Life Member of the Air Force Association (AFA); former Board Member of American Legion (AL) Post CA 289; Life Member and former Treasurer of the Air Force Reserve Medical Service Corps Officers Association (AFRMSC); member of the Clan Gregor Society; former Board Member of the Western United States Clan Gregor Society; member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA); John W. North High School Alumni; member of the Los Angeles ParrotHead Club; life member of the Military Officers Association (MOAA); member of the National Educators Association (NEA); life member of the National Rifle Association (NRA); life member of the Reserve Officers Association (ROA) March Field Chapter; Minister of the Universal Life Church; member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 184 Ysmael R. Villegas Memorial Casa Blanca. Served in Operation Desert Shield in 1990; Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and Operation Southern Watch in 1994; Global War on Terrorism from 2001-2007. Entered the Air Force in 1984 achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to being directly commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant by President Reagan in the Air Force Medical Service Corps in 1996. In 1992, while at the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States conference in Nashville, Tennessee, he met LT Robin Kuhns Lynn, USN, who was stationed at Naval Hospital, San Diego at the time. It was love at first meet and within the year, they were married, celebrating 25 years of marriage this last October. Kelly retired from both the Air Force Reserves in 2008 and his civilian employment with the San Bernardino Sheriff in 2007 to continue with his life of service as a teacher. He is interred at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019