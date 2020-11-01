1/1
Kendolyn E. Tanzi
June 23, 1944 - September 27, 2020 Kendolyn was a warm and giving person, unselfish in the giving of her time, in helping anyone in need. Most of her time was spent in the rehabilitating injured or baby birds, releasing those she can or finding homes for those unreleasable. Kendolyn leaves behind her husband John; brother Gene; daughter Vicky; grandchildren Magan, Krystal, Virginia, Louis, and Angela; and great grandchildren Luke, Jack, Logan and Annabelle. She will be missed by all.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2020.
