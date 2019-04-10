|
Kenneth Charles "Ken" Livreri December 07, 1945 - April 04, 2019 Kenneth Charles "Ken" Livreri, age 73, of Seguin, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019. Ken was born on December 7, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island. His parents were Angelo and Ruth Livreri. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he was in Naval Intelligence. He graduated from Loma Linda University with a Bachelor's of Science in Criminal Justice, and later received a Master's in Education from Pepperdine University. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He wanted to be remembered as faithful to God's calling. Most of all he loved the Lord and wanted others to receive him as their Savior. Survivors include his twin sister, Kathy; wife, Sharron; daughters, Stephanie and Nikki; son, Brian; his beloved dog, Sneakers; and numerous other loving family members and many friends, who all made his life richer and fuller. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at New Braunfels Bible Church, where Ken was an active member, 652 Loop 337, Nem Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019