KENNETH WILLIAM PENTONEY
On April 10, 2019 The Pentoney Family lost their beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grand- father as he passed peacefully in the home he shared with his wife Rita. Kenneth William Pentoney is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Aline Pentoney, Leo and Jaunita Cross and his grandson Kenneth William Pentoney II. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Rita Pentoney, children, Kenneth Ronald, Michael Leslie and Kristy Diane Pentoney, along with their spouses, Jeannie and Kristin Pentoney, grandchildren, Allison Pentoney, Melissa Bigham, husband Brandon Bigham, Cheyenne Frias, Michael Pentoney and great grandchild, Seth Michael.
Kenneth is a native of Riverside, California, born on December 10, 1934. He attended University Heights Junior High School, now known as the Bobby Bonds Youth Center, high school at Riverside Polytechnic, which is now known as Riverside City College. He was an electrician by trade and was the general foreman on the first high rise building in Riverside, Rubidoux Manor, and throughout the city of Riverside. When you drive by a building you can almost bet he had a hand in the electrical contracting of it in some fashion, March Air Force Base and Lily Tulip were just a few. He was the voice of Rubidoux High School football games for many years, and to most the best announcer the school ever had. His love of baseball brought him to coaching many Little League, Pony, Colt and Connie Mack teams through his years.
To all those who knew and loved him, they would say he was a man's man, his hand shake was his word. The impact that he made on youth was unspoken. He had a heart so big and was always looking out and caring for others. He would give the shirt off his back, but he also demanded respect and he usually got it. If you had heard a story from him 10 times, there was something about the way he told them that you didn't mind hearing it 10 more. He could and would talk to anyone. RIP we love and miss you so much, your family. #PentoneyStrong
Published in Press-Enterprise from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019