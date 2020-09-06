1/
Kenneth R. (Rick) Sylvester
Kenneth R. (Rick) Sylvester Dec. 26, 1942 - Aug. 31, 2020 Preceded in death by his brother Paul Javins and his son-in-law Gabriel Acosta. Kenneth R. (Rick) Sylvester was born in humble surroundings in West Virginia. He was the first one in his family to graduate from high school and go to college. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Cal Poly Pomona and spent his career in education and financial planning. Rick loved his family very much and was married to his wife Grace for 54 years. They both had a love of world travel and often took their children with them. Rick had a zest for life, was determined, resilient and loved to learn new things. He was opinionated but brought a smile or chuckle to many a face. He battled cancer for over 11 years before God called him home. He was a faithful member of Hope Community Church. He is survived by his wife Grace, his sisters Jean Sylvester and Sanddy Javins, daughters Laura Acosta and Heather Sylvester, grandchildren Zachary and Gabriella Acosta. Visitation will be held at Arlington Mortuary in Riverside on Sept 11th from 4-8 pm.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
