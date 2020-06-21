Kenneth Vigen

December 9, 1936 - April 7, 2020 Kenneth died of natural causes at the age of 83, in Riverside, CA on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Kenneth was born December 9, 1936 in Wetaskiwin Alberta Canada, to Ernest and Anna Vigen. As a young man, he moved to Southern California in the early 1960's. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Vigen, son Curtis Vigen, son David Wilson & wife Kathy. Kenneth will be missed by so many, including his children: Clint & Tracy Vigen, Kathy McDonald, Christine Mandala, Jeanne & Jeff Hotchkiss, Mark & Amy Wilson, Michelle Gamble; his grandchildren, Landon Vigen, Taylor & Julien Gemmeli, Matthew Mandala, Sean and Shelbi McDonald, Matthew & Heather Vanderford, Katie and Ashley Hotchkiss, Dianna and JD Keeling, Wayne and Kenny Wilson, Madelynn & Jamal Kamandy, Alexandra & Taylor Fernandez, Mark Woodhall, Brianna Halford; his great grandchildren, Dakota McDonald, Rylenn and Reece Vanderford, Isaak and Isaiah Fuentes, Kylieann Wilson, Raelene McDonald; His brother, Reginald Vigen; many other family and friends and his furry friend Brandy. A Celebration of Life will be held on, Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2-6pm, at the Vigen residence, 3346 Sunnyside Dr., Riverside, CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ken's memory with family and friends.





