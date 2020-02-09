|
|
Age 77, of Lititz, PA, died at Landis Homes on Friday, January 24, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Santa Monica, CA, the son of the late Eugene Carroll Roberts and Marion Siegmund Allen. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Jennifer E McClellan Roberts. Ken's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with Pastor Bill Cluley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit Ken's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020