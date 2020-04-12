|
January 7, 1947 - March 24, 2020 Kerry A. Totten, age 73, of Riverside, CA passed away on March 24, 2020 at his home in Kuna, ID. He was a loving husband to Linda and would have celebrated their 54th anniversary this August. Kerry was a retired tool builder who graduated from Ramona High in 1965. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He had a love for classic cars and was an original member of the Old Farts Racing team and former member of the Inland Roadsters car club. Preceded in death by his parents, Elisha (Glenn) and Wynona (Nona) Totten & in-laws, Leland & Lora Clawson. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Linda, 2 daughters Denise & Deondra, 4 grandchildren, Britini, Baileigh, Leland & Caden, 3 goats, 2 roosters, 5 chickens, 4 cats, 1 dog and a yard full of squirrels that he fed dispite his son-in-law, Eric. Kerry will be greatly missed by family, friends and animals. A celebration of life will be postponed until this BS pandemic subsides. I know you are looking down Dad singing "Roxanne".
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020