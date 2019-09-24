|
KIM STEVEN HOLLIDAY It is with great sadness that the family of Kim Steven Holliday of Escondido announce that he passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 66. He was riding his Harley with his best friend of more than 50 years. He spent the first couple years of his retirement traveling and visiting family. Kim was born September 7, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas to Gerald and Hazel Holliday. He is survived by his brothers, Terry, Rex and Gene; son, Kiel Holliday; daughter, Kiera Sumer; partner of 22 years, Melanie Chapman; as well as grandkids, Ethan, Morgan, Conner, Shannon, Nathan and Savannah, who knew him as Yeh Yeh, Papa or Majesty.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 24, 2019