|
|
May 15, 1949 - April 11, 2020 We lost our beloved brother, Kirk Butterwick on April 11. As a friend reminisced, "Kirk was one of a kind and there were none like him." Our brother and friend passed away in La Jolla, California at age 70, from heart failure. Kirk was born on May 15, 1949 in North Dakota to Sue (nee Gloria Arlene Bokovoy, d.1989) and John Douglas Butterwick (d. 2000). Shortly afterwards the young family moved to Van Nuys in Southern California, before settling in Riverside. Three siblings followed, Kyle, Kristi and Kimberly - and we became, the Four K's. Growing up in Riverside, Kirk excelled in sports, his friends and academics. As a lefty, he played first base throughout his youth. Our dad, along with us assistants and Bogey the dog, coached Kirk on warm summer evenings. Kirk's Pony League team made it to the World Series championship, and he even played ball with MLB legend, Dusty Baker. Kirk was a scratch golfer - and along with Kyle and J.D. they honed their skills at Riverside's Victoria Club, Pebble Beach and La Quinta in Palm Springs. Additionally, Kirk was a remarkable basketball player, first practicing with his buddies at the Pine Street and later Pachappa Hill home courts. He contributed to several North High School championship seasons. Many games ended with nights of pool and beer at our Pachappa house. His hobbies included deep sea fishing, beach volleyball, body surfing, boating and rooting with friends for Jack Nicklas, Tiger Woods and their SoCal teams. After graduation from North High School in 1967, Kirk matriculated to University of Southern California, at a time when O.J. Simpson was the star running back. To help support himself in college, Kirk took a job in a butcher's shop which inspired his lifelong passions for cooking and collecting kitchen knives. Afterwards, Kirk chose to follow in our father's and grandfather's footsteps and become a lawyer. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Southwestern School of Law in Los Angeles. A tenacious attorney, Kirk embarked as a litigator at Hennigan & Butterwick, our dad's firm in Riverside. He progressed to law firms in Los Angeles and Newport Beach. He loved telling stories to juries and obtaining favorable verdicts. In 1998, Kirk moved to Houston, Texas where he continued his law practice, making a new set of friends. Over the years, Kirk joined in many memorable vacations, for example, driving dad's Corvette to celebrate Kyle's 21st birthday in Las Vegas. Kirk and his pals took both Kristi and Kimberly on adventurous trips to Puerto Vallarta and deep sea fishing in Baja. He backpacked in the High Sierra's with us and our parents, often providing fresh trout for dinner. Recently, Kirk returned to Southern California to unite the 4 K's and enjoy his favorite beaches. Kirk was a doting uncle to his nieces and nephews, as well as to our family canines. He is survived by his brother Kyle, his wife Linda, of Santa Barbara, and their daughters Lindsey and Lorren; sister Kristi, her husband Steven Martens, of Colorado, and their sons, Nicholas and Benjamin; and sister Kimberly, her husband Jonathan Scheff, of La Jolla, along with their son Jacob. Our favorite uncle, William Harlan Bokovoy, lives in Sherman Oaks and Houston. We grieve for our oldest brother and good friend. We fondly remember Kirk's humorous storytelling, his "best" taco dinners, his lifelong friends and his love of sports and ocean activities. When we enjoy a beautiful sunny beach, we will have Kirk soaking up the sun beside us. In his final weeks, he was well attended by Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Donations may be made in his name to The Scripps Foundation. We invite you to please add a memory to the Guest Book as a gathering honoring Kirk is delayed due to the pandemic.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020