Or Copy this URL to Share

Happy 29th Birthday KYLE ROBERT 8/3/1991 - 1/15/2007 The world is such a different place today, but some things never change-our happy memories of you! We hope you are enjoying your special day. We love you so much! Go get 'em! I believe. Love, Mom, Dad, Victoria, Simone and all of your family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store